New NEA grant of up to S$2,500 to help beverage producers with costs of container return scheme

SINGAPORE: To help beverage makers with the costs of implementing the container return scheme, the National Environment Agency (NEA) is introducing a grant of up to S$2,500 (US$1,900) for each registered producer.

Under the Beverage Container Return Scheme, which is set to begin in April, consumers will pay an additional 10 cents for most bottled and canned beverages ranging from 150ml to 3 litres.

The 10-cent deposit can be refunded when the empty container is returned at designated reverse-vending machines.

However, some businesses have expressed concerns over the additional costs associated with implementing the scheme, such as charges for registering products, replacing barcodes and ensuring that every can and bottle is traceable.

Announcing the "transition grant" on Tuesday (Jan 20), NEA said it recognises that the impact of the scheme would vary across producers, depending on how their products are processed and brought to market, as well as their total volume of production or imports.

"Some producers are better placed to make the transition while minimising the cost impact," said the agency in a circular sent to beverage producers on Tuesday.

"At the same time, we are mindful of the logistical challenges faced by some importers and smaller producers."

The grant, worth up to S$2,500 for each registered producer, will automatically be given through Beverage Container Return Scheme Limited (BCRS Ltd), the consortium appointed to design and operate the scheme.

The grant can be used for product registration fees, producer fees and the cost of stickers for the scheme. It will be valid until Sep 30, 2027.

"BCRS Ltd will automatically offset the product registration fees and producer fees from the grant at the point of billing. Only the balance fees after offsetting the grant will be billed to the producers," NEA said in the circular.