Beverage container return scheme: NEA exploring how it can help small producers make smoother transition

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) is exploring how it can assist small beverage producers in making a "smoother transition" to a new national recycling scheme starting in April.

Under the beverage container return scheme, consumers will pay an additional S$0.10 (US$0.07) when buying most bottled and canned beverages ranging from 150ml to three litres. That deposit can be refunded when an empty container is returned at designated collection points.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Dr Janil Puthucheary, in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 15), said the government recognises that the impact of the scheme varies across the industry.

It depends on how products are processed and brought to market, as well as the total volume of production or imports.

For the majority of beverages sold in Singapore, their producers are able to make the transition while minimising the cost impact nearer to producer fees of less than S$0.05, Dr Puthucheary said.

"At the same time, we are mindful of the logistical and other challenges faced by some importers and producers, with smaller volume of beverages."

To address these challenges, the scheme operator has been and is continuing to engage affected producers to explore more practical and flexible means to meet the scheme requirements, he said.