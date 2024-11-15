SFA warns against 7 drink products found to contain medicinal substances

SINGAPORE: Consumers are advised not to purchase or consume seven drink products after they were found to contain medicinal substances that are not allowed in food, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Nov 14).

The seven products are:

Berryshine Pure Enzyme Fiber with Prebiotics

Six flavours of BUM Energy Drinks comprising Blue Snow Cone, Champion Mentality, Peach Mango, Cherry Frost, Citrus Burst and Orange Sunrise

The affected products were sold on various local e-commerce platforms and SFA said it has worked with the platforms to remove their listings.

Warnings have also been issued to sellers to stop selling the products immediately, the agency added.

Marketed as a fibre enzyme drink, the Berryshine product made several claims, including helping to improve digestion, providing antioxidant protection, enabling slimming effects and flushing out toxins.

It was, however, found to contain sennosides - a medicinal substance that is used to relieve constipation.

Common side effects of sennosides include abdominal pain, spasms, diarrhoea and low potassium levels in the blood which can lead to muscle weakness and cramps.

The Berryshine drink was also wrongly labelled as a product of Singapore and is made in Malaysia, SFA added.