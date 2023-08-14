The Big Read: First-time voters can play key role in deciding presidential race - do they care enough?

WHAT CAN BE DONE TO HELP YOUTHS FEEL MORE INVOLVED?

Given the need to increase awareness among the young on the institution of the elected presidency, analysts said that various parties, such as the government, mainstream media, and the PE candidates themselves, can step up their respective efforts to help educate voters.

Mr Singh said that the government has at its disposal “many avenues” — such as grassroots organisations, the media and government agencies — that can play a significant role in better educating young voters.

In the IPS Commons’ article, Dr Koh and Ms Lim wrote that the ELD, together with the media, can engage younger audiences through short informative visuals and videos on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, simplifying the legalese of the presidency and election rules.

“Citizens will then be equipped to discern the quality of candidates’ campaigns,” they said.

The candidates themselves can also put out more content — both online and offline — to educate the young electorate on the significance of the position they are vying for.

For instance, presidential hopeful George Goh has put up a series on social media called “Lights on Istana”, to address the questions that voters have asked about the President’s role.

“Candidates who paint a more accurate picture of what an elected President can or cannot do should also spend time sharing with voters what is the reality and counter other candidates who have a misguided view of the role of the President,” said Mr Singh.

While most first-time voters polled in the CNA-TODAY survey had a basic understanding of what the role of the President entails, voters whom TODAY spoke to said that there could be more initiatives from tertiary institutes to educate them on its finer details.

One 23-year-old student from the National University of Singapore (NUS), who wanted to be known only as Nicholas, said that he hopes that tertiary institutions can consider adding a module on Singapore politics.

He said that as of now, even a data science student like himself will have to take “core” modules in the arts involving literature, history and culture.

“Maybe institutions can just fit politics into the core modules that all students have to take,” he said.

In their article, Dr Koh and Ms Lim suggested that to educate the future electorate over the longer term, a concerted effort can be made in schools such as through organising mock elections.

“Experiential learning will provide future voters a better grasp of the nuances of our political systems, including the presidency,” they wrote.

Ultimately, however, the young voters themselves know that the interest in the institution of the elected presidency must develop from within.

Said Ms Lee, the student who until recently did not know that she was eligible to vote: “My interest to learn is more on my part, because even if the media has the articles and I am not interested or not even aware of it, I will not actively search for it.”

WHAT YOUNG VOTERS SHOULD BE LOOKING OUT FOR

For first-time voters who have yet to figure out what makes for a good President in the Singapore context, some analysts suggested that they should consider the candidates’ ability to fulfil the two main presidential roles: To unite the nation as its figurehead, as well as effectively exercise his constitutional duties.

SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan said that a candidate’s empathy and respect for fellow Singaporeans is what a unifying figure must be able to exude, while his gravitas and ability to represent Singapore in meetings with world leaders should be another criterion to think about.

“Other attributes include … the ability to work with the elected government of the day in the exercise of custodial powers to ensure there is no gridlock even as he carries out his constitutional duties; and a demonstrated track record of promoting multiracialism,” he said.

Overall, the non-partisan nature of the President’s role has to be taken into account as well.

“As such, voters should determine (that) the candidate with the best experience and ability for the office and who has demonstrated and will exercise independence of mind and action would be deserving of the vote.”

Other soft skills and the candidates’ reputation should also be considered, said Dr Tan Ern Ser, an associate professor of sociology at NUS.

He said voters should ask themselves these questions before casting their votes: “Is the candidate knowledgeable and experienced enough to understand the issues and challenges facing the Singapore economy and society? Does the candidate have the clout and whose words people would take seriously? Is the candidate someone with a good reputation, and seen as trustworthy?”

Voters should also not judge candidates solely on the “hype” they manage to create and their popularity during their campaigns, said Dr Chong Ja Ian, a political scientist from NUS.

Instead, voters should look out for candidates who they think will most effectively represent Singaporeans' interests and priorities as they exercise the responsibilities of office.

“(Voters) should remember that elections are more about them as the voters than the candidates, although that is easy to forget given the focus on individuals and the hype of the campaigning process,” he said.

The analysts added that voters must also take stock of the candidates’ campaign themes.

NUS assistant professor of political science Elvin Ong said that new voters should look out for appropriate messaging from the different candidates — that they will exercise any powers of the presidential office prudently within what is outlined in the Constitution.

“Acting within the constitutional powers is important to preserve political stability and certainty for the office,” said Asst Prof Ong.

“If candidates signal that they will disregard the constitutional boundaries and try to meddle into executive government, then new voters should be cautious of such messaging.”

He added that such a move could give rise to conflicts between the President and the executive, and may portend a legal crisis on the interpretation of the appropriate separation of powers.

“Such a conflict will inevitably draw in the judiciary as interpreters of the Constitution and create more political uncertainty,” said Asst Prof Ong.

He agreed with Assoc Prof Tan that first-time PE voters should understand the importance of the elected presidency and thus, their vote.

Asst Prof Ong said that the powers that the elected President possesses, even if they are powers of rejection, and not of proposal, are still “substantive” and thus need to be voted carefully over.