Tharman applies for eligibility certificate for Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday (Aug 7) morning filed his application for a certificate of eligibility to run in the upcoming Presidential Election.

No further details were available, Mr Tharman's media team told CNA.

Last month, Mr Tharman launched his platform for the presidential bid, pledging to be a "President for the new era" and a "unifying figure".

The 66-year-old was an economist and civil servant, mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001. He has served as Minister for Education and Finance, and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019.

Mr Tharman is one of four men who have indicated their intention to contest the Presidential Election, but the only one who unequivocally clears the bar to run.

The other three presidential hopefuls are businessman George Goh, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, and former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian.

Mr Goh submitted his eligibility certificate application on Aug 4, while Mr Ng filed his application to be considered through the public sector "deliberative track" on Aug 2. Mr Tan submitted his application on Jul 11 through a proxy.

The certificate of eligibility certifies that the applicant is a person of integrity, good character and reputation, and that he or she meets the relevant public sector or private sector service requirements to run for President.

The form and all supporting documents must be submitted to the Elections Department no later than the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued.

The Presidential Elections Committee will issue the certificate of eligibility no later than the eve of Nomination Day.