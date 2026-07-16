Lawyer linked to billion-dollar money laundering case accused of forgery

SINGAPORE: A lawyer linked to the S$3 billion (US$2.33 billion) money laundering case was charged on Thursday (Jul 16) with conspiring to commit forgery.

Julia Chan I-Fei, 61, was charged with conspiring to commit forgery in relation to the purchase of a residential property at South Beach Residences.

The property was purchased by the spouse of Su Yongcan, one of the foreign nationals involved in the major money laundering case who remain at large. Chan was also the conveyancing lawyer for the purchase by Su's spouse of a commercial property at Amoy Street.

Chan allegedly conspired with an employee of a law firm to forge a know-your-client form in December 2023 in connection with the purchase of the unit at South Beach Residences.

Know-your-client forms are used by lawyers in a mandatory process to identify high-risk clients and transactions and safeguard against money laundering.

"Singapore takes a serious view of the laundering of criminal proceeds through our financial system," said the director of the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department Peggy Pao.

"Those who help clients circumvent due diligence processes or who help clients forge documents must be dealt with robustly under our laws."

If convicted of conspiracy to commit forgery, Chan could face up to four years' jail, a fine or both.