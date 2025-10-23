Former Citibank relationship manager jailed for involvement in billion-dollar money laundering case

SINGAPORE: A former Citibank relationship manager involved in the billion-dollar money laundering case was sentenced to two years’ jail on Thursday (Oct 23) for holding laundered cash, forging loan documents and obstructing justice.

Chinese national Wang Qiming, 27, held S$481,678 in laundered cash for convicted money launderer Su Baolin. Six other charges, including for forging a loan document to cheat Citibank into allowing a deposit of nearly S$1 million into Vang Shuiming’s account, were taken into consideration.

This comes after all 10 offenders in the original money laundering case have finished their sentences and been deported to various countries. Three of them, including Su Haijin, were Wang’s clients.

Wang, represented by his lawyer Vinit Chhabra, asked for a moment to speak to his family after District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt delivered his sentence. He will be appealing the sentence, and chose to start serving time today, his lawyer said.

Wang started working for Citibank as a relationship manager in August 2020, and received a percentage of his clients’ transaction fees as his commission.

The more his clients transacted with the bank, the higher his remuneration.

Describing his offences as “nothing short of egregious”, Judge Chay noted that Wang not only obfuscated the source of the funds in the transactions, but personally collected laundered money for Su Baolin.

Even if Wang had not been aware of the extent of his clients’ money laundering activities, the fact remains that he helped to hide the funds, said the judge.

Responding to the defence’s claim that Wang did not know his clients were money launderers, the judge said money launderers “could not have a label stuck to their head” denoting that they are money launderers.

In mitigation, Wang’s lawyer asked for a total sentence of seven to 11 months' jail, and noted that his client met Su Baolin as a friend of his father’s former classmate.

Mr Chhabra stressed that Wang did not receive any commission for carrying the funds for him “for 30 to 45 minutes”.

Su Baolin also already had a Standard Chartered Bank account and a relationship manager with the bank, which Wang’s lawyer claimed meant that the bank “must have” carried out verification checks on the source of his wealth and funds.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia asked for 24 to 30 months in prison for Wang, noting that the offences were premeditated and that he abused his position as a Citibank relationship manager.

The amount laundered by Su Baolin was significant and close to half a million Singapore dollars, said Mr Ngia in court on Thursday.

This cash was reasonably suspected to be criminal proceeds and Wang “provided no explanation” for these transactions, the court heard.