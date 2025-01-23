Billion-dollar money laundering case: Man charged with falsifying accounts, forgery

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Thursday (Jan 23) with 15 offences, including forgery and falsifying accounts, in a S$3 billion (US$2.2 billion) money laundering case.

Wang Junjie, 42, is the second Singaporean to be charged in the case.

Most of his charges are linked with two foreigners, Su Haijin and Su Baolin, who were sentenced to jail last year for several offences, including money laundering.

Wang is the former director of LW Consultancy, which was engaged by Su Haijin and Su Baolin to provide corporate secretarial services to two companies – Yihao Cyber Technologies and Xinbao Investments Holdings.

THE CHARGES

Wang was a director of Yihao Cyber Technologies between Jan 3, 2021 and Feb 7, 2022, said the police.

Four of his charges are for entering into a conspiracy with Su Haijin to falsify the accounts of Yihao Cyber Technologies for the financial years of 2019 to 2022. This included the shell company's revenue, gross profit and trade receivables.

Another three charges were for allegedly working with Su Haijin to make false representations to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) about the shell company's financial numbers.

He also allegedly did the same to the Ministry of Manpower.

Wang is also accused of forging an agreement between Yihao Cyber Technologies and SG-Gree, which was submitted to DBS as a supporting document to facilitate the opening of a bank account for Yihao.