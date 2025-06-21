Fire breaks out at Basic Military Training Centre bunk in Pulau Tekong

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a bunk at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) in Pulau Tekong on Friday afternoon (Jun 20).

The incident occurred at an unoccupied accommodation block, a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries, adding that the fire alarm was triggered at 1.51pm.

"The fire was promptly extinguished by BMTC staff who had heard the fire alarm and spotted the smoke," the spokesperson added.

"No BMTC staff or trainees were injured."