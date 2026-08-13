Bomb hoax forces evacuation at Xinmin Secondary School

SINGAPORE: Students and staff members at Xinmin Secondary School in Hougang were briefly evacuated following a bomb hoax on Thursday (Aug 13).

In a notification to parents seen by CNA, the school said it evacuated its students and staff at about 8.30am after being alerted to a "potential bomb threat".

The notification indicated that the police found no suspicious items after conducting a thorough search of the premises.

All students and staff members have been accounted for and are safe, and have returned to the classrooms and resumed regular lessons, the school added.

When CNA arrived at about 11.45am, there were four police vehicles parked inside the school. Xinmin's vice-principal, Mr Tan Kok Kwang, told journalists waiting outside that the school had no further comments for now, as security officers closed the main gate.

CNA has contacted the police, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for more information.

The latest bomb hoax comes four years after a similar incident at Evergreen Secondary School in Woodlands. Even though the threat was determined to be false, such security threats should still be taken seriously, MHA said then.