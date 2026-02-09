NSF allegedly behind Paya Lebar Air Base false bomb threat; 22-year-old arrested

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old full-time national serviceman working (NSF) at Paya Lebar Air Base has been identified as the suspected perpetrator of the false bomb threat at the air base.

He was placed under close arrest in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Detention Barracks on Jan 28, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Monday (Feb 9).

The man allegedly created an online post on Jan 23 claiming that improvised explosive devices were installed at twelve specified locations within Paya Lebar Air Base, and in the vehicles of Republic of Singapore Air Force senior officers.

"The threat was confirmed to be a hoax after bomb sweeps and other precautionary measures were taken," said MINDEF.

"Current evidence suggests that the NSF was a lone perpetrator."

The man is currently being investigated.

Depending on the outcome of investigations, he could be charged with communicating false information of a harmful thing, where he will be tried via general court martial.

This offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and S$50,000 (US$39,300) fine.

"The SAF treats all security threats seriously," said MINDEF.

"Perpetrators of fake security threats will be dealt with under the law."