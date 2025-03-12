Man to be charged with murder over Boon Lay Avenue death

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man will be charged in court with murder on Thursday (Mar 13) over the death of a 56-year-old man who was found lying motionless in a flat along Boon Lay Avenue on Tuesday.

CNA understands that the two men are brothers.

The police were alerted to the case in an 11th-floor unit at Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue at about 11.35am on Tuesday.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police officers found the 56-year-old man lying motionless in the unit, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Wednesday.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at scene, and the suspect was arrested.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.