Man arrested over death of 56-year-old at Boon Lay Avenue flat

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 11) after the death of a 56-year-old man who was found lying motionless in a flat along Boon Lay Avenue.

The police were alerted to the case at Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue at about 11.35am.

"Upon (the) police's arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man lying motionless inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead at scene," they said.

"The police have arrested a 58-year-old man in relation to the case."

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties were known to each other and police investigations are ongoing.

CNA understands that both men are brothers.

A next-door neighbour who wanted to be known as Ms Zai told CNA that two men and two women lived in the unit. The 21-year-old said she sometimes heard shouting or a harsh tone coming from a man, but did not hear anything from the flat on Monday.

Another neighbour, Ms Nithya, said the flat's door was always kept closed.

The 37-year-old also noted that one of the two men who lived in the unit appeared to be in his 40s, while the other seemed to be in his 60s.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Ms Janani, said the unit only received relatives during Hari Raya. Both mother and daughter added that they only saw the men and had heard the women talking inside the flat.

Ms Nithya's mother, who returned from the market at around 11.15am, said that a big-sized bald man in a blue T-shirt was seated at the end of the corridor.

The 61-year-old noted there were multiple black bags outside the unit. Ms Zai added that the man was wearing glasses, and was seated on a stool and handcuffed behind his back.