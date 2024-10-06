'Gave me a second life': How Singapore doctors saved this boy from rare cancer with experimental treatment

PAIN SPREADING ALL OVER

Viet Tai was an active child. He loved playing football and going on bicycle rides in his hometown of Hanoi.

But when he was 10, he noticed a sharp pain in his little finger. He shook it off, thinking it was a small injury from an active lifestyle.

In a short time, the pain spread – throughout his hand, up onto his elbows and shoulders and then into his legs.

The doctors in Vietnam initially thought it was arthritis.

“They gave me treatment for arthritis, but after several months, I was not getting better and the pain was getting worse. It spread all over my knees, my arms, other joints,” he said.

“At the first hospital, they concluded I was not getting any better, so my father moved me to another hospital … they also concluded I had arthritis.

“After doing several tests, like a bone marrow test, they discovered I had blood cancer.”

The diagnosis was not good – Viet Tai had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

It is a common blood cancer in children. About 30 per cent of all newly diagnosed cancer in children is acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The cure rate for children is high.

But as Viet Tai was about to find out, this was not ordinary leukaemia.

His parents tried to hide the truth from their son, hoping to keep his spirits up as he underwent gruelling chemotherapy.

It did not work. The cancer did not respond to chemotherapy, and the boy’s condition was worsening.

Viet Tai said: “It was so hot in my veins (during the chemotherapy). My vein broke and it started to hurt … I did a bone marrow test and after a week I felt so (much) pain in my spine.

“I couldn’t even sit up. I had to lie down all the time.”

He added: “I think I was quite desperate. I thought cancer was incurable and I am going to die soon.”