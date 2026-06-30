Two boys, 11 and 12, given conditional warnings after 'forcefully' opening train cabin door

SINGAPORE: Two boys who were seen opening a restricted cabin partition door on an MRT train in videos circulating on social media have been given conditional warnings.

In response to CNA queries, train operator SMRT said on Tuesday (Jun 30) that the incident occurred on Feb 21 on a train along the North-South Line and that it was aware of the video, which went viral over the weekend.

The nine-second clip appears to show the two boys using a tool to open the cabin partition door, before entering the restricted area and pressing what appears to be a white button on a panel several times.

The police confirmed on Tuesday that a report was lodged on the same day of the incident.

"Upon completion of investigations and after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the Police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, administered conditional warnings to the two male subjects, aged 11 and 12, for offences under the Rapid Transit System Regulations."

SMRT said the boys were seen "forcefully opening" a cabin partition door at the back of the train, triggering an onboard alarm.

The train captain, who was in the front cabin, immediately informed the Operations Control Centre, said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

Station staff at the next station were alerted to investigate, while the boys alighted at that station, he added.



"We take a serious view of such incidents. Unauthorised access to restricted areas of our trains poses significant safety and security risks. Such reckless actions endanger those involved and may also disrupt train operations, affecting our commuters."