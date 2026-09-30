Brunei crown prince tours SAFTI City, gets first-hand look at Singapore's urban combat training

SINGAPORE: Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah visited SAFTI City on Wednesday (Sep 30), where he observed battlefield simulations and fired weapons used by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The crown prince, also a senior minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei, was hosted during the visit by Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State for Defence in Singapore.

He was briefed on how SAFTI City supports realistic and complex urban training for SAF, before touring the facility and observing demonstrations that included a simulation of battlefield effects.