From cracks to corrosion: How inspectors track down defects in Singapore's buildings

SINGAPORE: Building defects come in many forms, including cracks, corrosion and spalling concrete.

For inspectors, the challenge is determining which are minor and which could signal a more serious problem.

On top of hands-on checks, they also use drones to scan facades and tiny cameras to look at structural components hidden from view.

CNA examines how building inspections are carried out in Singapore, how defects are assessed and what happens when problems are found.

HOW BUILDINGS ARE INSPECTED

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA), which regulates building safety in Singapore, has two inspection regimes – one covering the structural condition of buildings and another focusing on their facades.

Under the Periodic Structural Inspection regime, non-residential buildings are inspected every five years. Residential buildings covered by the regime are inspected every 10 years, excluding landed properties and temporary buildings.

Engineers assess critical structural components such as foundations, columns, beams and floors for signs of defects or deterioration.

More than 600 buildings were found with structural defects each year from 2023 to 2025, out of more than 7,000 buildings inspected annually, according to BCA data.

The authority added that immediate remedial action was taken in those cases.

Overall, about 91 per cent of buildings inspected over the three-year period had either no defects or only minor ones.

Common minor defects include plaster cracks and water seepage, while more serious problems can include corrosion and spalling concrete.

Facade inspections, meanwhile, are required every seven years for buildings that are more than 20 years old and taller than 13 metres.

Common minor facade problems include hairline cracks and peeling paint. More significant defects can include spalling concrete and loose cladding panels, which require repair.

Regular inspections are meant to identify defects early, so repairs can be carried out before problems worsen, the authority said.