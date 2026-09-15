Commuters evacuated after smoke seen coming from train at Bukit Gombak station

SINGAPORE: Commuters were evacuated from a train at Bukit Gombak station at about 11.40am after smoke was seen coming from underneath the carriage on Tuesday (Sep 15).

Preliminary checks suggest that the smoke may have been caused by a faulty brake, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said in response to CNA queries.

“As a safety precaution, our staff promptly assisted all commuters to leave the train safely. The train was then withdrawn to the depot for further checks,” he said.

“Train services continued to operate normally. There were no reports of commuters needing medical assistance.”