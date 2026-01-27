Restoration of bus arrival timing system delayed to 'early next week' after another 1,000 buses found with issues

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Jan 27) that the system showing estimated public bus arrival times is expected to be fully restored by "early next week", after a further 1,000 buses were found with issues that have to be fixed manually.

LTA said in an update that it had resolved the issues for 3,000 buses last week, and the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system would be "restored to 85 per cent" by the morning of Jan 28.

This comes about a week after it was first reset on Jan 21, following technical issues that caused long wait times to be displayed.

LTA said on Jan 22 that the full restoration of the system had been expected to take four days.

However, the authority said on Tuesday that it had identified a further 1,000 buses that will require "manual firmware updates" in order for the system to be fully restored.

"We will do so over the course of the week, as this process can only take place after service hours. We expect the ETA system to be restored fully by early next week," LTA added.

LTA previously said that its engineers and ETA system contractor had discovered a “memory cache build-up” in the on-board systems, affecting around 50 per cent of the bus fleet across all operators.

It added that technicians would have to physically service the on-board devices.

Commuters were not able to see estimated bus arrival timings on electronic displays at bus stops and interchanges, and on apps like MyTransport.SG, CityMapper and Google during the system reset.

The system was switched back on at the start of passenger service on Jan 23, but bus arrival timings were not fully available or accurate amid ongoing restoration and testing.

CNA spoke to some commuters who experienced unreliable bus arrival information on Jan 23, with some buses arriving 20 minutes earlier than displayed and others arriving much later than expected.

The issue involving missed bus arrival predictions was first detected on Jan 10, LTA previously said, with further inaccuracies subsequently detected over the course of the week.

Buses have continued to operate at their usual frequencies throughout.