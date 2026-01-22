Bus timing system to be progressively restored over four days after fault found: LTA

SINGAPORE: The restoration of the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system, which displays estimated bus arrival times at bus stops and on transport apps, is expected to take four days, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in an update on Thursday (Jan 22).

This comes after LTA reset the ETA system from 8pm on Wednesday, following technical issues that had caused long wait times to be displayed.

Commuters have since been unable to view buses’ estimated arrival times on electronic displays at bus stops and interchanges, as well as on apps such as MyTransport.SG, CityMapper and Google.

LTA said on Thursday that its engineers and ETA system contractor had discovered a "memory cache build-up" in the on-board systems of some buses following the reset. It added that about 50 per cent of the bus fleet across all bus operators were affected by this issue.

In order to clear the cache on the affected buses, technicians have to physically service the on-board devices.

"Given the scale of the work, the process is expected to take about four days," said LTA.