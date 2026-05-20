CAAS monitoring fuel-related emergencies on flights into Singapore amid war in Middle East
This comes as the Middle East conflict presents new safety risks to the aviation sector, including the risks associated with flying through conflict zones, said Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore director-general Han Kok Juan.
SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is "actively monitoring" the number of fuel-related emergencies declared by all airlines on flights into Singapore, as well as the safety performance of all airlines operating in and out of Changi Airport.
This comes amid the Middle East conflict, which has presented new safety risks to the aviation sector, including the risks associated with flying through conflict zones, said CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan in his opening address at the Aviation Safety Forum on Wednesday (May 20).
"As some flight routes lengthen due to re-routing, airlines must also ensure that aircraft carry sufficient fuel for longer flights and contingencies.
"Airlines that face financial pressures from higher fuel prices must continue to put safety first and sustain essential expenditure on safety measures. They should be non-negotiable."
Mr Han also urged the aviation industry to be more vigilant against the backdrop of air traffic growth and increased volatility in its operating environment, in light of the Middle East conflict as well as other challenges related to aviation safety.
He noted that safety risks in the Asia-Pacific region have increased, with a "significant uptrend" in the accident rate as well as higher fatalities.
In particular, the region's accident rate increased from 0.78 per million departures in 2023 to 1.62 in 2024, and the number of fatalities rose from 72 in 2023 to 186 in 2024.
Turbulence remains the leading cause of accidents - defined as cases involving fatal or serious injuries, or substantial aircraft damage - in the region. Such cases rose from two in 2023 to eight in 2024.
It also accounts for almost 40 per cent of accidents in the region, with the trend expected to continue due to more adverse weather conditions brought about by climate change, said Mr Han.
In Singapore, the number of safety incidents has also risen, particularly those related to turbulence and runway incursions, he added.
In 2024, there were two turbulence accidents involving fatal or serious injury that were investigated by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB), including the case of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, which left one passenger dead and dozens injured.
In 2025, there were three such accidents investigated.
The number of runway incursions at Changi Airport that were investigated by the TSIB also rose from zero in 2023 to two in 2024 and three in 2025. All the incursions had involved foreign carriers, Mr Han noted.
"In all these cases, there was no risk of collision or contact with any other aircraft or ground vehicle, but we take them seriously, investigate each one thoroughly and draw lessons to further enhance safety even as traffic grows."
According to the United States Federal Aviation Administration, runway incursions are incidents at an airport involving the unauthorised presence of an aircraft, vehicle or person on a runway used for aircraft landings and take-offs.
ENHANCED SAFETY
CAAS is working with the aviation industry to take "concrete steps to anticipate and mitigate safety risks", including those related to the Middle East conflict, said Mr Han.
Other measures include the 2025-2027 National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) published by CAAS last year, which identifies current and emerging safety risks and states 45 actions which the authority and the whole aviation ecosystem will take to keep flying safe for travellers.
Singapore has also classified severe turbulence as a major in-flight risk through the NASP, and is the first country to do so, said Mr Han.
On turbulence, CAAS is working with "like-minded" civil aviation authorities to promote the use of enhanced turbulence forecasting and onboard turbulence detection systems, as well as to share real-time turbulence data.
SIA and Scoot flight crew members undertake turbulence-related scenarios as part of their training, and CAAS is also working with stakeholders such as the Meteorological Service Singapore and research institutions, to develop meteorological products to "better pre-empt turbulence and support safer flight operations", said Mr Han.
On runway safety, CAAS commissioned an independent third-party safety review of Changi Airport's runway operations last year.
The review affirmed that Changi Airport’s existing runway safety measures and operational procedures are "effective and compliant with national requirements and international standards", said Mr Han, adding that recommendations were also made to further improve runway safety.
CAAS will work with local aviation stakeholders, including SIA and Scoot, on the implementation. It will also step up outreach efforts with the nearly 100 foreign airlines operating at Changi Airport.
In his conclusion, Mr Han reiterated his call for the aviation sector to stay vigilant.
"The situation in the Middle East shows us that external shocks can quickly reshape our operating environment. The incidents closer to home - in turbulence and runway incursions - remind us that no system is immune."