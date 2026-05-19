SQ321's weather radar may have failed to display true conditions before fatal turbulence, investigators find

SINGAPORE: Investigators have raised concerns about possible weather radar display issues on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 before it flew into severe turbulence over Myanmar in May 2024, leaving one passenger dead and dozens injured.

The inclement weather that caused the turbulence may not have been captured by the aircraft's in-flight weather radar, according to the full investigation report released by the Singapore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) on Tuesday (May 19).

The flight crew said they observed that the flight path was clear and that the weather radar showed no dangerous weather.

Investigators found the crew's account credible, noting that the same radar had under-detected weather on three occasions in the month before the incident, and that pilots did not discuss weather conditions in the lead-up to the turbulence – consistent with what would be expected had the radar shown nothing alarming.

The weather radar manufacturer, which was not named in the report, said it found no evidence that the radar had failed to accurately detect and display weather during the flight.