Singapore defers Apr 1 rollout of sustainable aviation fuel levy on travellers
Citing the conflict in the Middle East, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said the levy will now apply to tickets and services sold from Oct 1 for flights departing from Jan 1, 2027.
SINGAPORE: A sustainable aviation fuel levy on travellers leaving Singapore, initially planned for Apr 1, will now be deferred because of the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on airlines and passengers, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday (Mar 25).
The levy will now apply to tickets and services sold from Oct 1 this year for flights departing from Jan 1, 2027. It will apply to all origin-destination passengers, origin-destination cargo shipments, as well as general and business aviation flights departing Singapore.
In November 2025, CAAS announced that airline passengers departing from Singapore would have to pay a sustainable aviation fuel levy ranging from S$1 (US$0.78) to S$41.60 a ticket, depending on the travel destination and travel class.
The levy had been scheduled to take effect this year from Apr 1 for tickets sold for flights departing Singapore on or after Oct 1, and would not have applied to transit passengers.
For flights with several stops, the levy will be based on the immediate next destination after departing Singapore.
The amount collected will be used to purchase sustainable aviation fuel.
With the deferment of the levy, the sustainable aviation fuel target of 1 per cent will apply from 2027, said CAAS in a subsequent reply to media queries.
A target had originally been set for sustainable aviation fuel to account for 1 per cent of all jet fuel used at Changi and Seletar airports in 2026, rising to 3 to 5 per cent by 2030.
The timeline for the latter target is still in place, said CAAS.
"Our intent is still to raise the target to 3 to 5 per cent by 2030, subject to global developments and the wider availability and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel," the authority said, adding that Singapore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (SAFCo)'s voluntary trial will continue as planned this year.
Announced in February, the trial involves SAFCo centrally procuring sustainable aviation fuel in support of Singapore's aim to use 1 per cent sustainable aviation fuel for flights departing Singapore.
Mr Han Kok Juan, CAAS' director-general, said: "Singapore remains firmly committed to aviation decarbonisation. We are taking a pragmatic pause in view of the current situation.
"We will continue to work closely with our aviation industry partners and monitor global developments."