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Singapore defers Apr 1 rollout of sustainable aviation fuel levy on travellers
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Singapore

Singapore defers Apr 1 rollout of sustainable aviation fuel levy on travellers

Citing the conflict in the Middle East, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said the levy will now apply to tickets and services sold from Oct 1 for flights departing from Jan 1, 2027.

Singapore defers Apr 1 rollout of sustainable aviation fuel levy on travellers

A view of Changi Airport's runways, with a control tower visible. (File photo: Facebook/Changi Airport)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
25 Mar 2026 07:27PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 07:39PM)
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SINGAPORE: A sustainable aviation fuel levy on travellers leaving Singapore, initially planned for Apr 1, will now be deferred because of the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on airlines and passengers, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday (Mar 25).

The levy will now apply to tickets and services sold from Oct 1 this year for flights departing from Jan 1, 2027. It will apply to all origin-destination passengers, origin-destination cargo shipments, as well as general and business aviation flights departing Singapore.

In November 2025, CAAS announced that airline passengers departing from Singapore would have to pay a sustainable aviation fuel levy ranging from S$1 (US$0.78) to S$41.60 a ticket, depending on the travel destination and travel class.

The levy had been scheduled to take effect this year from Apr 1 for tickets sold for flights departing Singapore on or after Oct 1, and would not have applied to transit passengers.

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For flights with several stops, the levy will be based on the immediate next destination after departing Singapore.

The amount collected will be used to purchase sustainable aviation fuel.

Mr Han Kok Juan, CAAS' director-general, said: "Singapore remains firmly committed to aviation decarbonisation. We are taking a pragmatic pause in view of the current situation.

"We will continue to work closely with our aviation industry partners and monitor global developments."

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Source: CNA/dc(ac)

Related Topics

CAAS aviation Sustainable Aviation Fuel levy
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