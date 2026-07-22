PM Wong announces Cabinet changes, with experienced leaders in place as younger office holders step up

The new line-up comes 14 months after the last round of Cabinet changes, which took place soon after the General Election last year.

Addressing the timing of the announcement, Mr Wong noted the recent "unexpected" resignations of Mr Koh Poh Koon and Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim.

“Obviously, ideally, I would have preferred for the resignations not to have happened,” he said, adding that he valued both men’s contributions.

“They are both very important members of the team. But these things are unexpected and when they happen, you have to move forward, you have to look at alternative plans, which is what I have made.”

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Dr Tan See Leng will relinquish his appointment as manpower minister and be appointed minister for trade and industry, overseeing the energy and industry portfolio. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will continue to oversee trade and the broader economic strategy, Mr Wong said.

From Oct 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry will be renamed the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

Mr Jeffrey Siow, Mr David Neo and Ms Sim Ann – all currently senior ministers of state – will be promoted to full ministers.

Mr Siow and Mr Neo, both first-term MPs, were appointed acting ministers in Mr Wong’s first Cabinet in May last year after the People’s Action Party (PAP) won the General Election.

"Over the past year, I have worked closely with our newer office holders. Stepping into political office is never easy. There is no manual for the job and no substitute for experience," Mr Wong said.

"But they have settled into their roles well, earned the confidence of their colleagues and of the civil servants they work with, and shown that they are ready for greater responsibilities."

Mr Siow will be appointed minister for transport and second minister for finance. Mr Neo will be minister for culture, community and youth as well as second minister for education. Ms Sim will be second minister for foreign affairs and second minister for home affairs.

Ms Lau will be senior minister of state in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, and will relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Education.