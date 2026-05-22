Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon resigns over 'family reasons'
Dr Koh, who will remain an MP, said his family needed his attention in a manner "not compatible" with the demands of political office, adding that it was time to "better support" his wife and "do what is right" for his family.
SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State Dr Koh Poh Koon will relinquish his appointments as Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Senior Minister of State for Health with effect from Jun 1.
Dr Koh requested to step down from public office "due to family reasons", said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday (May 22).
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has accepted his resignation, PMO said.
Dr Koh, who entered politics in 2015, will remain a member of parliament for Tampines GRC.
He first contested as a People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate in the 2013 Punggol East by-elections, losing to Workers’ Party’s Lee Li Lian.
At the General Election in 2015, he won as part of the PAP team in Ang Mo Kio GRC and became an MP.
In 2020, he joined the Tampines GRC team and contested in the same constituency in the 2025 election.
Expanding on his reasons for resigning, Dr Koh, a colorectal surgeon by training, said his family needed his attention in a manner "not compatible" with the demands of political office, adding that it was time to "better support" his wife and "do what is right" for his family.
PMO statement on Dr Koh's resignation
Senior Minister of State Dr Koh Poh Koon has requested to step down from public office due to family reasons. The Prime Minister has accepted his resignation.
Dr Koh will relinquish his appointments as Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Senior Minister of State for Health with effect from 1 June 2026.
The Prime Minister thanks Dr Koh for his decade of service as a political office holder, and for his contributions across a wide range of portfolios, including trade and industry, manpower, health, sustainability and the environment, national development and the Labour Movement.
At the Ministry of National Development and the Ministry of Sustainability and The Environment, he led efforts to grow our agri-food sector, strengthen our food safety and security, and improve sustainability practices.
Across his appointments at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Manpower and NTUC, Dr Koh worked tirelessly to strengthen support for businesses, workers and lower-wage Singaporeans. He drove efforts to strengthen our enterprise ecosystem, ensuring that workers benefited from business transformation. He helped expand the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors, advanced protection for platform workers and against workplace discrimination, and championed stronger support for seniors and caregivers. Throughout, he approached issues with care and balance, seeking to support both businesses and workers in a fair and sustainable manner.
At the Ministry of Health, Dr Koh drew on his clinical experience to help shape
forward-looking policies. He contributed to efforts to keep healthcare affordable and accessible, strengthen preventive care through initiatives such as Healthier SG and Age Well SG, and support the development of a stronger healthcare workforce.
Throughout his years in Government, Dr Koh served with dedication, thoughtfulness and a deep sense of duty. His contributions have made a difference to the lives of many Singaporeans.
Dr Koh will continue to serve residents of Tampines Central Division as a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC. The Prime Minister looks forward to his continued contributions in this capacity.
"DEEPLY GRATEFUL": PM WONG
In a Facebook post on Friday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he is deeply grateful for Dr Koh's many years of contributions to Singapore.
"While I am sad to lose a dedicated member of the team, I understand his wish to spend more time with his family, and have accepted his request," said Mr Wong.
"I am glad he will continue to serve his residents in Tampines Central and contribute in parliament."
Mr Wong added that he had known Dr Koh for many years, including when they served together at the Ministry of National Development, where he saw firsthand Dr Koh’s “thoughtful and rigorous approach to issues” and “how deeply he cares about improving the lives of our people".
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he was saddened by Dr Koh’s decision to step down, adding that he would miss Dr Koh as a “close colleague”, as well as his “honest counsel” at the Ministry of Health.
Also paying tribute was Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who described Dr Koh as a reliable and focused leader who remained calm under pressure, and was committed to improving outcomes for workers and Singaporeans.
Dr Tan said that Dr Koh, since his 2021 appointment as Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Manpower, had been an advocate for platform and senior workers, as well as a multi-generational workplace.
"FAMILY NEEDS MY ATTENTION": KOH
In a post on Instagram on Friday, Dr Koh said he was thankful for the trust and confidence that the prime minister had for him to hold a higher position in this term of government.
“However, I have been an absent husband, father and son since I stepped into politics in 2015, placing the needs of Singapore and my constituents above my family,” he added.
“For too long, my wife has carried much of the burden at home, often having to look after our parents and our children on her own.”
He made the decision “with a heavy heart” after much deliberation and discussion with his family, he added.
After recently completing his work in the Economic Strategic Review Committee, he found it timely to refocus his priorities, he said in the video.
“Right now, my family needs my attention in a way that is not compatible with the demands of political office,” said Dr Koh.
Even as he continues his work as an MP, he will need to step up and better support his wife, and “do what is right” for their family, he said, adding that he will take the next few months to spend time with his family and consider his next steps.