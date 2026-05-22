Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon resigns over 'family reasons'

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State Dr Koh Poh Koon will relinquish his appointments as Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Senior Minister of State for Health with effect from Jun 1.

Dr Koh requested to step down from public office "due to family reasons", said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday (May 22).

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has accepted his resignation, PMO said.

Dr Koh, who entered politics in 2015, will remain a member of parliament for Tampines GRC.



He first contested as a People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate in the 2013 Punggol East by-elections, losing to Workers’ Party’s Lee Li Lian.

At the General Election in 2015, he won as part of the PAP team in Ang Mo Kio GRC and became an MP.

In 2020, he joined the Tampines GRC team and contested in the same constituency in the 2025 election.



Expanding on his reasons for resigning, Dr Koh, a colorectal surgeon by training, said his family needed his attention in a manner "not compatible" with the demands of political office, adding that it was time to "better support" his wife and "do what is right" for his family.