'An absent husband, father and son': Tampines MP Koh Poh Koon explains decision to step down as office holder

SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Koh Poh Koon said he resigned from political office because his family needs him in a way that is "not compatible with the demands" of his appointments.

In an Instagram post on Friday (May 22), Dr Koh said he was thankful for the trust and confidence the prime minister had in him to hold a higher position in this term of government.

“However, I have been an absent husband, father and son since I stepped into politics in 2015, placing the needs of Singapore and my constituents above my family,” the MP for Tampines GRC added.

“For too long, my wife has carried much of the burden at home, often having to look after our parents and our children on her own.”

Dr Koh will relinquish his appointments as Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Senior Minister of State for Health from Jun 1, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Friday afternoon, citing “family reasons”.

Accepting his resignation, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong thanked Dr Koh for his decade of service as a political office holder.

In a separate Facebook post, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said Dr Koh has decided to resign from political office to return to medical practice.

In response to CNA's queries, Dr Koh said he does not have firm plans to return to medical practice yet.

The decision was made “with a heavy heart” after much deliberation and discussion with his family, Dr Koh said in his post on Instagram.

After recently completing his work in the Economic Strategic Review Committee, he found it timely to refocus his priorities, he said.

“Right now, my family needs my attention in a way that is not compatible with the demands of political office,” he added.

Even as he continues his work as an MP, he will need to step up and better support his wife, and “do what is right” for the family, he said.

He added that he will take the next few months to spend time with his family and consider his next steps.