Analysis: New Cabinet line-up bears PM Wong's stamp as first-term MPs get fast-tracked through political ranks
The prime minister is forming a team that will not just carry the country into the decades ahead but one that he can trust and work with.
SINGAPORE: First-term Members of Parliament are advancing quickly through the political ranks, a sign that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is building his own team – just like what his predecessors have done, political analysts said.
They noted that the Cabinet changes announced on Wednesday (Jul 22) were part of a series of moves by Mr Wong – Singapore’s fourth prime minister – to bring new faces into government since taking office, forming a team that will not just carry the country into the decades ahead but one that he can trust and work with.
Dr Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said he was “surprised by the leapfrogging of the newest cohort of office holders”, while Dr Teo Kay Key, senior research fellow at IPS, noted that “there seems to be some level of initiation for the 2025 cohort into leadership positions, likely with an eye to forming the 5G leadership bench in advance”.
The original pool of experienced political office holders has shrunk “quite a bit”, with several veterans retiring before the last General Election and a few more departures since then, Dr Teo added.
“There might have been heavier considerations because there is a need to ensure that the renewal process is ongoing, and for the newer MPs and political office holders to gain more experience faster,” said Dr Teo.
Mr Wong’s choices also show new faces have more opportunities to be promoted to ministerial positions, said independent political observer Felix Tan.
“This line-up does bear his stamp in a way that these are new faces that he selected during the GE and then brought into government,” he said.
“This also happened during the Goh Chok Tong and Lee Hsien Loong eras when they took over. It’s about moving forward rather than backwards.”
Wednesday's announcement saw the promotions of six parliamentarians who were elected for the first time in the General Election last year. Among these, two were made full ministers and one appointed acting minister.
The analysts said the 2025 cohort’s quick promotions may make it seem like those from previous cohorts are being overlooked, but that it is all part of succession planning. Nevertheless, some cautioned that the rapid rise of first-term office holders could frustrate more senior colleagues still in junior roles.
“I suppose some of the longer-serving SMSes (senior ministers of state) would be disappointed,” said Dr Tan Ern Ser.
Mr Malminderjit Singh, managing director of political consultancy Terra Corporate Affairs, said that Mr Jeffrey Siow and Mr David Neo – who were promoted to full ministers – as well as newly appointed acting minister Jasmin Lau were “already expected” to be part of the core leadership and “anticipated to be on a fast track”.
“The Cabinet team has been carefully picked by the PM and would clearly reflect his vision, preference and comfort with the team he has in mind,” he said.
Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan said the reshuffle sought to signal that the PAP MPs have "sufficient depth and breadth”, with Mr Wong broadening the base at the junior office holder level.
Mr Singh said it was the very crop of junior political office holders in Mr Wong’s team that has given him ample room to plan for exigencies and redesignate responsibilities, such as the unexpected departures of Dr Koh Poh Koon and Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim from political office.
“If anything, the two recent resignations would have quickened these plans and may also open the door for some of the existing backbenchers to be promoted in the next reshuffle,” he said.
A NEW SENIOR MINISTER
On Wednesday, Mr Wong also announced that Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam would be appointed senior minister, while still retaining his home affairs portfolio.
Observers said that given his experience and seniority, becoming senior minister was the natural next step.
Mr Shanmugam's new appointment is unprecedented on a couple of fronts: He will be the first senior minister to helm a ministry, as well as the first to take on the role without having served as deputy prime minister or prime minister.
“He is clearly of senior minister quality given how much he has contributed,” said Dr Felix Tan.
Dr Tan Ern Ser said the appointment is not unexpected, as Mr Shanmugam, 67, is from an older cohort and already a coordinating minister.
Experts were divided over Mr Shanmugam’s retaining of the home affairs portfolio, with some viewing it as an inability to find a successor and others seeing it as intentional.
“In the current volatile international environment, it is possible that there is a desire to not change things up too much for the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said Dr Teo.
Dr Felix Tan, however, said he thinks there is no one ready with the tenacity and gravitas to take on the home affairs portfolio, given its nature.
“It is not a soft politics kind of thing, it is about security issues,” he said. “What is worrying is, if no one else is capable of taking over, then how long can we keep Shanmugam?”
Mr Singh said Mr Shanmugam remains the best person to helm the ministry as younger ministers may not yet be ready to step up, adding that “it would be big shoes to fill”.
Noting that the home affairs ministry now has two second ministers, with the promotion of Ms Sim Ann, Dr Felix Tan said: “In the longer term, one can hope either of them can take over, and if they are deemed the best people at this point in time, they will have the chance to prove that they are.”
He emphasised, however, that “they are not necessarily frontrunners to succeed Shanmugam”.
Observers added that it also does not matter that Mr Shanmugam never held the deputy prime minister role, something past senior ministers had typically held before progressing up the ranks.
RETURN OF NG CHEE MENG
Another key move in Mr Wong’s reshuffle, the return of National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) chief Ng Chee Meng to Cabinet, was expected, said observers.
Mr Ng will become a minister in the Prime Minister's Office, a role he last held until he left parliament following the 2020 General Election.
Prior to the 2020 GE, Mr Ng had served in the Cabinet for five years.
“It was a question of when rather than whether Ng would return to Cabinet. He didn’t contest in last year’s GE to be a backbencher,” said Assoc Prof Eugene Tan.
“Moreover, the labour movement has not had their labour chief represented in Cabinet since 2020. Ng’s appointment seeks to signal and underscore that the government has the workers’ interests at heart.”
With concerns over jobs and livelihoods remaining and stakeholders turning to tripartism in an AI-pervasive future, Mr Ng has his work cut out for him, Assoc Prof Tan added.
“This is an opportunity for Ng to establish his political credentials after a lacklustre GE performance last year.”
Dr Felix Tan agreed that Mr Ng’s return was expected and “just a matter of time”, adding that Mr Ng has shown he is ready to step up to the role.
He added that Mr Ng has managed to improve his communication during his time as labour chief, where connecting with people on the ground is a frequent occurrence.
Mr Singh noted that Mr Ng’s experience would also be valuable at a time when the Cabinet has just lost two senior ministers of state in Dr Koh and Assoc Prof Faishal.
“Given however that Mr Ng had previously been minister of education, minister in the PMO and second minister for transport, he has taken on higher-level responsibilities than (Dr Koh and Assoc Prof Faishal) and therefore has been more proven at the senior office holder level,” he said.