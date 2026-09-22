Mixing energy drinks with coffee or matcha? CASE warns teenagers about caffeine intake
A tested mix of Monster, Red Bull and espresso contained 282.1mg of caffeine, equivalent to about three cups of brewed coffee.
SINGAPORE: Teenagers should avoid mixing energy drinks with coffee, matcha or other sources of caffeine, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) warned, after tests found that just one mixed drink could exceed the recommended daily caffeine limit for adolescents.
CASE tested six combinations of commonly consumed caffeinated beverages such as matcha, energy drinks and espresso, after there were concerns that young people may not realise how quickly caffeine can add up when different drinks are mixed.
All six combinations contained more than the recommended daily caffeine limit of 100mg for adolescents aged 12 to 18.
Four of the tested drinks, each containing one energy beverage, had between 100.45mg and 106.4mg of caffeine per 350g serving.
The other two combinations, which mixed two energy beverages with espresso, contained substantially more caffeine.
The strongest combination, which combined espresso with energy drinks Monster and Red Bull, contained 282.1mg of caffeine per 350g serving.
This is equivalent to about three cups of brewed coffee, and is nearly three times the maximum recommended daily caffeine limit for adolescents, CASE said in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 22).
The association added that the tests were intended to give consumers objective information about caffeine levels in commonly mixed drinks and raise awareness of the risk of excessive intake.
RISKS OF HIGH CAFFEINE INTAKE
Consuming high levels of caffeine can lead to symptoms such as headaches, rapid heart rate, anxiety, tremors and insomnia.
There is no internationally recognised health-based guidance on daily caffeine intake, but Singapore's Health Promotion Board advises healthy adults to limit consumption to up to 400mg a day.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that those aged 12 to 18 consume no more than 100mg of caffeine daily.
For children under 12, the academy recommends avoiding caffeinated food and drinks altogether.
CASE president Melvin Yong noted that some young people could turn to caffeinated drinks to stay alert as the school examination period approaches.
"I encourage youths and parents to check caffeine information on product labels where available, keep track of caffeine consumed throughout the day, and avoid mixing multiple caffeinated drinks in a single serving," he said in a Facebook post.
"Avoiding caffeine late in the day can also help support better sleep," he added.
The association also advised young people to prioritise good-quality sleep, balanced meals and adequate hydration to support their concentration and performance instead.
Consumers should seek medical advice if they experience persistent discomfort or sleep-related issues after consuming caffeinated drinks, Mr Yong said.
The wider accessibility of caffeinated drinks, along with celebrity endorsements and social media trends, has contributed to their popularity among young people in recent years, experts previously interviewed by CNA said.
Concerns over caffeine consumption among children and teenagers have also drawn attention from policymakers.
After the United Kingdom proposed restricting the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s, Mr Yong, who is also Member of Parliament for Radin Mas, asked in parliament in September 2025 whether Singapore’s health ministry was studying similar measures and whether studies here had been conducted on the impact of high-caffeine drinks on young people.
The Ministry of Health said then that no studies were being conducted in Singapore at the time.
In July this year, the British government announced that England would ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from April 2027, subject to parliamentary approval, citing evidence linking the drinks to sleep disruption, anxiety and poor concentration.