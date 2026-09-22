Mixing energy drinks with coffee or matcha? CASE warns teenagers about caffeine intake

SINGAPORE: Teenagers should avoid mixing energy drinks with coffee, matcha or other sources of caffeine, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) warned, after tests found that just one mixed drink could exceed the recommended daily caffeine limit for adolescents.

CASE tested six combinations of commonly consumed caffeinated beverages such as matcha, energy drinks and espresso, after there were concerns that young people may not realise how quickly caffeine can add up when different drinks are mixed.

All six combinations contained more than the recommended daily caffeine limit of 100mg for adolescents aged 12 to 18.

Four of the tested drinks, each containing one energy beverage, had between 100.45mg and 106.4mg of caffeine per 350g serving.

The other two combinations, which mixed two energy beverages with espresso, contained substantially more caffeine.

The strongest combination, which combined espresso with energy drinks Monster and Red Bull, contained 282.1mg of caffeine per 350g serving.

This is equivalent to about three cups of brewed coffee, and is nearly three times the maximum recommended daily caffeine limit for adolescents, CASE said in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 22).