Canada and Singapore to establish 'youth mobility agreement' on back of Trudeau visit

SINGAPORE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (Sep 8) concluded a two-day working visit to Singapore with the two countries announcing plans for a "youth mobility agreement".

This will help foster stronger people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural exchanges by making it easier for young people from both countries to work and travel in each other’s countries, according to a statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Mr Trudeau met Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday, and both reaffirmed the warm friendship between the countries, said MFA.

Ties between Singapore and Canada are "underpinned by a shared outlook on key issues like commitment to multilateralism and the rule of law, and recognition of the importance of free trade", the ministry added.

In their meeting at the Istana, the Prime Ministers discussed international developments and how Singapore and Canada can work together to uphold the rules-based multilateral order while advancing economic growth "for the betterment of our peoples", said MFA.