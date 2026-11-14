Singapore authorises carbon credit project to improve safe drinking water access in Rwanda

SINGAPORE: Singapore has authorised a carbon credit project to improve access to safe drinking water in Rwanda, marking the first of such authorisations under the Singapore-Rwanda Implementation Agreement.

It is also the first authorisation across Singapore’s six operationalised implementation agreements with Peru, Rwanda, Thailand, Mongolia, Ghana and Bhutan, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Saturday (Nov 14).

“These authorisations will support projects that mobilise carbon financing for emissions reductions and sustainable development,” said the agency.

Singapore’s first authorisation marks a milestone in its international carbon market cooperation, it said.

1.8 MILLION BENEFICIARIES EXPECTED

The project, developed by Climate Bridge International, supports Rwanda’s climate priorities under its nationally determined contribution by improving access to safe drinking water.

Nationally determined contributions refer to national climate action plans by each country under the Paris Agreement.

Through the Safe Water Supply Project, 300,000 ceramic water filters will be distributed to households and early childhood development centres across Rwanda, with a focus on the Western Province, said NEA.

This will provide them with access to safe drinking water without having to boil water using firewood or charcoal.

“By reducing reliance on these fuels for water treatment, the project will also reduce associated emissions and indoor air pollution,” said NEA.

“The reduced need to collect firewood is expected to free up time for education, income-generating activities and community participation,” it added.

According to NEA, the project is expected to benefit about 1.8 million people and mitigate around 780,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from 2026 to 2030.

Distribution of an initial 10,000 water filters began in June, and the remainder will be progressively deployed in 2027, said the agency.

“The project authorisation puts the Singapore-Rwanda Implementation Agreement into action, mobilising carbon finance to support emissions reductions and sustainable development in Rwanda,” said NEA.

The project will receive letters of authorisation from Singapore and Rwanda during Stage B of the three-stage authorisation process, signifying approval by both countries to generate carbon credits aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The agency said more than 20 projects were currently undergoing assessment under the implementation agreement and more information on current and future authorised projects would be published online.