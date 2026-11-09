Climate talks will be tougher at COP31 amid heightened global tensions: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: Talks at COP31 this year are expected to be tougher than in previous years amid heightened global tensions and competing domestic priorities, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

"I think that the world is more fragmented than before. There are many other tensions and headwinds. We are talking about the Middle East crisis that has caused inflation around the world.

“Governments around the world are very focused on the here and now," said Ms Fu, citing social unrest, inflation, job concerns and security.

The minister was speaking ahead of her trip to Antalya, Turkiye, where countries will convene for the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP31, from Monday (Nov 9) to Nov 20.

"The attention on climate has to be called for, and it's important for COP31 that we draw the global attention of political leaders on global climate action,” she added.

"Global climate action is urgent, it's critical, and you have seen many events around the world showing us the urgency and the impact of climate change," Ms Fu said, citing the Tibet-Nepal floods as an example.

Another issue is the conflict in the Middle East, and growing concerns over energy security could pull governments in different directions on climate action, she added.

Some countries have turned to cheaper fossil fuels, such as coal, reviving older coal plants or extending their use. On the other hand, shortages have spurred the shift towards renewable energy in some countries.

"Countries are now evaluating their longer-term energy policies and how they protect themselves a bit more against shortages in fossil fuels," said Ms Fu.

“These are all elements that impact countries differently, and I'm sure there will be some of these tensions manifested at climate discussions.”

Talks to move away from fossil fuels will be “as difficult, if not more difficult, than before”, she added.

SINGAPORE AT COP

As the world gathers for COP31, Singapore will be organising a country pavilion to showcase its commitment to climate action, innovation and partnerships.

Despite the challenges, Ms Fu maintained that Singapore needs to be at COP31 to contribute to discussions. She said that Singapore can “bring energy" to global climate talks.

"The world needs all of us to show that COP is important, and being there ... we hope that we are able to contribute meaningfully and impactfully, so that COP31 continues to be the multilateral platform for all of us,” she added.

While Ms Fu has co-chaired negotiations at previous COP summits, she will not be doing so this year and expects to have more time to take part in discussions and express Singapore's position more effectively.

Ms Fu said she hoped the pavilion could serve as a platform for announcing and initiating projects that translate climate commitments into action.

“It is our wish that the Singapore Pavilion will play that very constructive, facilitative, and convening role that Singapore plays at the global platform,” she said.