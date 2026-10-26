Singapore launches five-year energy infrastructure plan to meet growing demand, sets new solar target

SINGAPORE: Singapore will embark on a five-year energy infrastructure plan to meet growing demand, with more power plants, an expanded power grid and increased solar capacity among the key developments.

The plan outlines Singapore’s upcoming infrastructure developments covering power generation, natural gas, the electricity grid, solar deployment, energy storage and low-carbon electricity imports.

According to the Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore's peak electricity demand as of August was 8.6 gigawatts (GW). Peak demand could reach between 9.9GW and 13GW by 2031.

“This increase will mainly be due to new demand from energy-intensive sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing and data centres, as well as wider use of electric transport,” EMA said in a media release on Monday (Oct 26).

“The pace of demand growth will depend on when these new developments come onstream.”

Delivering a lecture at the start of Singapore International Energy Week 2026 on Monday, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said the five-year plan would be the "most significant build-up of our energy infrastructure in decades".

He noted that over the past weekend, Indonesia began cutting gas supplies to Singapore. The reduction amounts to less than 2 per cent of the country’s total daily gas demand.

Dr Tan said Singapore has dealt with similar past disruptions without incident due to measures it had invested in over many years.

“So, for Singapore ... we can keep calm and carry on,” he added, reiterating his remarks on the topic after the People’s Action Party’s conference on Sunday.

“Our households and our businesses can be assured that our energy security is always at the top of our minds. We will continue to maintain, we will continue to expand our options, strengthen our partnerships around the world, and build even greater resilience.”

Singapore will not be able to "insulate" itself from regional or global shocks, such as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

During a supply crunch, countries may prioritise their domestic needs, he said.

“This trend of resource nationalism is particularly concerning, especially if it undermines established contractual agreements. Such moves will increase business risks and deter investments in the energy sector, with negative long-term implications,” the minister added.

“For energy importers like Singapore, we will have to take into account the increased risks of such supply disruptions. And this is why we have established multiple lines of defence to give ourselves the ability to mitigate the impact of disruptions and to ensure adequate energy supplies across a wide range of scenarios.”