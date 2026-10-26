Singapore’s estimated geothermal resource potential more than 60 times annual electricity consumption: EMA
A non-invasive geophysical survey found high-temperature geothermal resources several kilometres underground that may be suitable for electricity generation.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's geothermal resource potential is estimated to be more than 60 times its annual electricity consumption, according to preliminary findings from a survey, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Monday (Oct 26).
The non-invasive geophysical survey, conducted from 2024 to 2026, found high-temperature geothermal resources several kilometres underground that may be suitable for electricity generation. Singapore's current annual electricity consumption is around 60 terawatt-hours.
Further studies will be needed to validate the estimates of Singapore's geothermal technical potential and determine how much geothermal energy can be feasibly extracted.
Speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week 2026 on Monday, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng described the findings as "a very good start", adding that if realised, geothermal energy could power Singapore for the next 60 or so years.
The nationwide survey was conducted by a consortium of leading global consultants, including Chevron, Metatek Group, and Surbana Jurong.
It used two non-invasive techniques to develop three-dimensional geological and heat resource models of Singapore.
Metatek Group undertook the data acquisition and processing, while Chevron used the processed data to develop a 3D geological and heat resource model of Singapore.
The survey assessed geothermal resources at depths of up to 10km for the purpose of power generation.
The consortium also assessed that there are lower-temperature geothermal resources at shallower depths, which could potentially support industrial heating and cooling using heat pumps and absorption chillers.
NEXT PHASE OF STUDY
Following the preliminary findings, EMA said it would proceed with the next phase of studies to further assess the feasibility of harnessing geothermal energy for electricity generation, cooling and heating.
It has appointed a consortium formed by Surbana Jurong and GLJ Ltd to study the potential deployment of next-generation geothermal plants in Singapore.
The study will cover safety considerations, technical viability and the cost of geothermal energy production. It is scheduled to start by the end of this year and is estimated to take around 15 months.
Dr Tan noted that the process would not be straightforward, referring to how geothermal resources are located several kilometres underground.
The amount of electricity that can eventually be generated will depend on the cost and technical feasibility of extracting these resources, as well as the pace of advances in deep drilling technology, Dr Tan said.
"Our dense urban environment will also affect how many geothermal power plants we can eventually or feasibly deploy, and most importantly, we must keep safety as a top-of-mind consideration," he added.
EMA chief executive Puah Kok Keong said geothermal energy was an "indigenous source of clean energy that can provide constant power, and can potentially play an important role in our energy mix".
"If proven to be viable for electricity generation, Singapore’s geothermal energy resources will strengthen our energy resilience and support the decarbonisation of the power sector,” he added.
Dr Tan said that Singapore has not made a decision on whether to deploy geothermal power.
"It could take many years before we get to that decision. But nevertheless, as I've said many times before, no option is off the table for us here in Singapore. We will therefore explore this option seriously," he added.