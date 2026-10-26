Singapore’s estimated geothermal resource potential more than 60 times annual electricity consumption: EMA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's geothermal resource potential is estimated to be more than 60 times its annual electricity consumption, according to preliminary findings from a survey, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Monday (Oct 26).

The non-invasive geophysical survey, conducted from 2024 to 2026, found high-temperature geothermal resources several kilometres underground that may be suitable for electricity generation. Singapore's current annual electricity consumption is around 60 terawatt-hours.

Further studies will be needed to validate the estimates of Singapore's geothermal technical potential and determine how much geothermal energy can be feasibly extracted.

Speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week 2026 on Monday, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng described the findings as "a very good start", adding that if realised, geothermal energy could power Singapore for the next 60 or so years.

The nationwide survey was conducted by a consortium of leading global consultants, including Chevron, Metatek Group, and Surbana Jurong.

It used two non-invasive techniques to develop three-dimensional geological and heat resource models of Singapore.

Metatek Group undertook the data acquisition and processing, while Chevron used the processed data to develop a 3D geological and heat resource model of Singapore.

The survey assessed geothermal resources at depths of up to 10km for the purpose of power generation.

The consortium also assessed that there are lower-temperature geothermal resources at shallower depths, which could potentially support industrial heating and cooling using heat pumps and absorption chillers.