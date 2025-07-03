Record 122°C subsurface temperature found in Sembawang, suggesting geothermal energy potential

SINGAPORE: At a small plot of land just 600m from Sembawang Hot Spring, researchers have found subsurface temperatures of 122 degrees Celsius - the highest recorded in Singapore to date.

Measured at a depth of about 1.76km, the discovery surpassed earlier findings in Admiralty, where a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius was detected at a depth of 1.12km in 2022.

Dr Jonathan Poh, a research fellow at the Energy Research Institute @ NTU (Nanyang Technological University), described the discovery as a “huge milestone” in Singapore’s geothermal exploration efforts.

The data will contribute to geothermal feasibility studies, fuelling the possibility of harnessing geothermal energy as a future energy source. Currently, about 95 per cent of Singapore's energy is generated by burning natural gas, a fossil fuel.

Geothermal energy, derived from heat stored beneath the Earth’s surface, is a renewable resource that can be tapped for applications such as cooling and industrial heating, the researchers said.

The study was led by around 15 researchers from NTU and TUMCREATE, in collaboration with Surbana Jurong.

TUMCREATE is a research platform involving the Technical University of Munich, other universities, public agencies and industry partners.

The findings were part of a national study supported by the National Research Foundation and the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Four researchers from the team sat down with members of the media on Thursday (Jun 3) to share insights from their findings.