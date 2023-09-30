Developing geothermal energy from nothing: Scientists on unearthing a potential energy source in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A stone's throw away from Singapore's only hot spring park is an inconspicuous field belying an underground store of energy.

Drill beneath the surface of grass and soil and you'll find rocks – known as Simpang granite – with temperatures high enough to cook an egg.

Go deeper and it gets even hotter, raising more possibilities of what the heat resource could be used for.

These findings were detailed in a groundbreaking study by researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Technical University of Munich's multidisciplinary research platform TUMCREATE, located here, in collaboration with Surbana Jurong, an infrastructure consultancy.

In a project which took more than two years to complete, the team in 2020 set out to find Singapore's potential for geothermal energy as a source of clean energy to power everyday needs.

Geothermal energy refers to heat from the earth that could be harnessed as a renewable energy source. It was previously thought not to be commercially viable in Singapore due to the lack of conventional geothermal resources and its small land size.

The use of geothermal energy will produce less emissions than burning fossil fuels, which Singapore is largely dependent on for its energy needs currently.

About 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated by burning natural gas, the cleanest form of fossil fuel.

And unlike fossil fuels, the geothermal resource underground could last decades and could reduce Singapore's reliance on other countries for natural gas.

A handful of members from the team – which included 10 to 15 researchers – sat down with CNA earlier this month to detail the process of the study, their biggest takeaway and the challenges they faced.

The team, comprising scientists from NTU's Energy Research Institute and TUMCREATE, also gave CNA a crash course on geothermal energy – research into which is still nascent in Singapore.

DRILLING TO 1.1KM DEEP

In the quest for subterranean heat, researchers first found geothermal potential in Sembawang Hot Springs and Pulau Tekong, which is currently used by the military.

Singapore's only natural hot spring in Sembawang is located within the Simpang granite pluton, which has a high concentration of naturally occurring heat-generating elements, according to an earlier study. The granite covers a quarter to a third of Singapore.

After collecting temperature data from various boreholes drilled into Singapore, the team of scientists created a shallow temperature map and eventually settled on the Admiralty Lane site, about 2.5km away from Sembawang Hot Springs.