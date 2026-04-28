Singapore to conduct feasibility study on deploying geothermal energy systems

SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) will conduct a feasibility study on deploying geothermal energy systems in Singapore, it said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

It will issue a "request for proposal" inviting interested parties to submit proposals for the study – which is part of EMA's efforts to decarbonise the country's power sector and improve its energy resilience.

Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source. Conventionally, the energy systems harness hot water and steam to generate electricity.

These geothermal systems are usually deployed in places with naturally high temperatures, aquifers and permeable rock formations – most commonly found in geologically active regions such as volcanic zones.

While it is unlikely that Singapore has such conventional geothermal energy resources, "recent global advances in geothermal technologies have created new opportunities to harness sub-surface heat for power, heating and cooling needs", said EMA in a media release.

The feasibility study will assess the technical, environmental and commercial feasibility of deploying next-generation geothermal systems in Singapore, said EMA.

The appointed consultant for the study will also be tasked with identifying areas for further study and proposing policy frameworks for potential geothermal projects.

The study builds on an ongoing nationwide non-invasive geophysical survey that EMA said it commissioned in 2024 to identify areas in Singapore with the potential presence of geothermal energy.

"Together, the nationwide geophysical survey and feasibility study aim to provide a robust and holistic evaluation of Singapore’s geothermal energy potential," said EMA.

"This will provide the government with a basis to decide on the next steps in the pursuit of geothermal energy systems in Singapore."

In response to CNA's queries, EMA said the ongoing geophysical survey and upcoming feasibility study are looking at "different aspects of Singapore's geothermal potential".

"The survey aims to map Singapore’s geology to identify potential geothermal sites across Singapore. The feasibility study, on the other hand, is designed to assess the technical, environmental and commercial feasibility of deploying deep geothermal systems."

The spokesperson added that "given recent developments, where some pilots on next-generation geothermal systems have started, it is timely to commission this feasibility study to provide a deeper assessment of these technologies".

EMA invites interested parties to submit their proposals by 4pm on Jun 29.

It expects to appoint the consultant for the feasibility study sometime this year, adding that the duration of the study will depend on the proposal submitted, as well as the scope and complexity of work required.