More in Singapore opting for live food stations on top of traditional buffets, despite higher costs

SINGAPORE: Local hawker favourites like chicken rice and laksa, served fresh by chefs – this is what customers are opting for these days together with pre-prepared buffet spreads.

More in Singapore are moving away from just traditional buffet catering for private and corporate events. They are instead going for experiential services such as live food stations - even if it means paying more, say catering firms.

They told CNA that demand for live food stations has risen by up to 20 per cent over the past two years, reflecting a growing appetite for interactive dining experiences.

Guests are increasingly treated to dishes served fresh and hot by chefs operating pop-up stalls at event venues.

Chicken rice stations, laksa booths and even dessert stalls are becoming common features at corporate functions and private celebrations.

Customers with the budget flexibility are willing to spend more to enhance their guests’ experience, said Rasel Catering managing director Alan Tan.

“They want to give their guests a bit more experience in coming for their events, so they actually wanted us to add hawker stalls to their events,” he added.

“All this will lead to about, maybe, another 15 to 20 per cent increase in the price on top of the normal menu.”