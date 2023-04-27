Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints over Labour Day long weekend
Travellers departing by car should expect waiting times of up to three hours for peak periods over long weekends.
SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints over the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Apr 27).
ICA said it anticipates heavy traffic from Friday to Tuesday, advising those who wish to travel via the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.
During a similar long weekend over Good Friday this year, ICA said close to 1.4 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, with an average of about 350,000 crossings per day.
ICA added that it noted long queues of passengers and cars waiting to clear departure, coupled with continuous tailbacks from Malaysia a day before the start of the long weekend.
"Travellers departing by car should expect waiting times of up to three hours for peak periods over long weekends, similar to pre-COVID days," said the authority.
Singapore residents and eligible first-time foreign visitors including Malaysians who are travelling by bus can clear immigration via the automated lanes at the passenger halls.
ICA said this initiative was introduced to alleviate the traffic situation and improve travellers’ experience. More officers can also be "deployed dynamically" to areas at the car and motorcycle zones to help manage traffic congestion.
The authority previously said that it had increased the number of automated lanes to 40 at both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints since May 2022.
REFRAIN FROM QUEUE CUTTING
Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).
They can also get updates via ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as through local radio broadcasts.
"Motorists are reminded to refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists. They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site," said the authority.
Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars should also observe the “three-quarter tank” rule. Offenders may be fined up to S$500 (US$374) or prosecuted in court.
They will also be turned back at the checkpoints and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.
Travellers take note:
- Ensure your passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.
- Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport will have to transfer their Re-Entry Permit to the new passport.
- Long-term pass holders, including Employment Pass holders, S pass holders, Work Permit holders, Student’s Pass holders, Long-Term Visit Pass holders and Dependant’s Pass holders, will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars.
- Short-term visitors, including holders of in-principle approval for long-term passes, are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.
- Travellers are advised to submit the Singapore Arrival Card via the MyICA mobile app to avoid being misled by commercial entities and websites providing such services for a fee.
- Singapore residents are exempted from submitting a health declaration if they are returning to the country via the land checkpoints.
- Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit, the LTA approval email and an Autopass card.