Singaporean households to get S$500 CDC vouchers from May 13

SINGAPORE: Singaporean households will receive S$500 (US$380) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from May 13.

The vouchers will be allocated equally as per previous tranches - S$250 for spending at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and S$250 for spending at participating supermarkets.

Households will also receive another S$300 in CDC vouchers in January 2026 for a total of S$800 in vouchers this financial year.

This was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Febuary in his Budget 2025 speech, as part of enhancements to the Assurance Package.

In January, Singaporean households also received S$300 in CDC vouchers.

The CDC vouchers, meant to help households manage cost of living challenges, are for use at participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Apr 15), Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling noted that over 1.28 million Singaporean households had claimed January's CDC vouchers.

"Close to S$300 million, of which more than S$142 million has been spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and more than S$157 million has been spent at participating supermarkets," she said.

The CDC vouchers scheme is expected to cost the government S$1.06 billion this financial year.

Further details on how to claim May's tranche of CDC vouchers will be announced soon.