New tranche of S$500 CDC vouchers launched by PM Lawrence Wong

NOT A "ONE-OFF EXERCISE": PM WONG

As announced in the Budget 2025 statement in February, besides the CDC vouchers, all adult Singaporeans will receive SG60 vouchers in July.

Each Singaporean adult will get S$600, while seniors aged 60 and above will receive an additional S$200.

Mr Wong also announced in February that parents with children aged 12 and below will receive LifeSG credits, and those aged 13 to 20 will receive a top-up to their Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account. Households will also receive U-Save rebates.

This means that a typical family of four with two young children will receive around S$5,000 in support this financial year, Mr Wong said on Tuesday.

He added that this is not a "one-off exercise" and the government will provide help for as long as it is needed.

"We will continue to review and update and strengthen our social support system across different areas – be it housing, healthcare, education or retirement," he said.

"We have started this process recently through Forward Singapore, and we will continue in the coming years.

"All these updates, changes, improvements to policies, will help to provide Singaporeans with greater assurance through every life stage."

On whether it is sustainable to keep providing vouchers, Mr Wong said this is "a good question to ask" and the government has to ensure its spending is sustainable over the medium to longer term.

"That’s why, earlier in this decade, when we saw that there was a funding gap in public finances, that our finance expenditure was going to go up, but revenues were not sufficient to cover our expenditures, we decided to make tax changes and increase taxes," said the prime minister.

"It was a difficult decision to make. It was certainly not popular, but it was the right thing to do, and it was a responsible thing to do.

"Because we did that, today, we are in a healthy and sound fiscal position, and today we have the resources we need to protect Singaporeans, to shield you from cost of living increases."

Also in attendance at the launch of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers were the five mayors - Ms Low Yen Ling, Ms Denise Phua, Mr Desmond Choo, Mr Alex Yam and Mr Fahmi Aliman.

As of Monday, about 97.3 per cent of Singaporean households, including new households formed, have claimed the previous tranche of CDC vouchers issued in January, said PA and CDC.

Of the claimed vouchers, more than S$324 million – or 83.4 per cent – have been spent.

Overall, more than S$1.92 billion has been spent since the launch of the CDC vouchers scheme in December 2021. A total of S$1.06 billion was spent at hawkers and heartland merchants while more than S$857 million was spent at supermarkets.