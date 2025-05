New tranche of S$500 CDC vouchers launched by PM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singaporean households can now claim and use S$500 (US$380) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (May 13) at Nee Soon South Community Club.

The CDC vouchers, meant to help households manage cost-of-living challenges, will be divided equally as per previous tranches – S$250 for spending at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and S$250 for spending at participating supermarkets.

The participating supermarkets are Ang Mo Supermarket, Cold Storage, Giant Singapore, HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U Stars Supermarket.

Similar to the previous rounds, one member of each Singaporean household can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with their Singpass to claim the digital vouchers.

Once claimed, an SMS from gov.sg will be sent to the registered mobile number, containing a unique voucher link that can be shared among household members.

Notification letters will not be issued for this tranche of vouchers, but information on the claiming process will be available online, through newspaper advertisements and community posters.

This tranche of vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2025.

Members of the public are urged to exercise caution when claiming CDC vouchers and not to disclose bank log-in details, transfer money or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores, the People's Association (PA) and CDC said.

Households will receive another S$300 in CDC vouchers in January 2026 for a total of S$800 in vouchers this financial year.