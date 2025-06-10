Uneven impact of CDC vouchers spurs heartland merchants to innovate

SINGAPORE: The benefits of the Community Development Council (CDC) voucher scheme are not being evenly felt across merchants, with digitally-savvy businesses in high-traffic areas reaping the lion’s share, said the Federation of Merchants’ Associations, Singapore (FMAS).



This has prompted some heartland enterprises to step up efforts to stay competitive and keep customers returning.

FMAS president Yeo Hiang Meng said the vouchers have been helpful in driving footfall “to our stalls and shops, encouraging residents to support local businesses”.

However, he noted: “Those operating in high-traffic or densely populated areas generally experience higher voucher redemptions, while businesses in quieter or less accessible locations may see a more modest impact.”



He added that merchants that are more digitally proficient — such as those that actively promote their participation through social media or display clear CDC voucher signage — tend to attract more customers.



Mr Yeo said: “In contrast, some older hawkers and shopkeepers may face challenges with digital engagement or may not be as familiar with outreach strategies, which can limit their visibility and reach.”

Singaporean households can claim and use S$500 (US$380) in CDC vouchers from May 13. This latest tranche of vouchers will be valid till Dec 31 this year.

The CDC vouchers are meant to help households manage cost-of-living challenges.