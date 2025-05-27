Chan Chun Sing makes first visit to SAF units as defence minister

SINGAPORE: Mr Chan Chun Sing made his first visit to high-readiness units in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Tuesday (May 27) as the newly minted defence minister.

Mr Chan, who was previously the education minister, took on his new role at a swearing-in ceremony last Friday.

During his visit on Tuesday, he observed routine readiness training by units from the Singapore Army, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), and the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS).

He also caught the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) outfield helicopter deployment exercise known as Exercise Rover, which is conducted from May 22 to May 31.

Mr Chan was joined by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo, Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee, Chief of Defence Force Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Permanent Secretary for Defence Development Melvyn Ong, and other senior officers from the SAF and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chan said he was happy to see how the SAF has progressed. Before he entered politics in 2011, Mr Chan was the Chief of Army.

"As you know, we are in a changing world. There are new challenges, new disruptions caused by technology, new forces that we have to contend with," he said.

"This is also why we have to come up with new ways to overcome our challenges. And the very nice thing about this morning, from what I've seen, is that the SAF is not resting on its laurels."