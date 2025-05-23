Logo
Singapore

Watch: Swearing-in ceremony for PM Lawrence Wong and Cabinet
Singapore

Watch: Swearing-in ceremony for PM Lawrence Wong and Cabinet

23 May 2025 07:00PM (Updated: 23 May 2025 09:09PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his new Cabinet were sworn into office at a ceremony at the Istana on Friday (May 23). 

Mr Wong had announced his Cabinet on Wednesday, with Mr Gan Kim Yong as his sole deputy prime minister. There are also three new coordinating ministers.

Mr K Shanmugam will serve as coordinating minister for national security and continue as home affairs minister. Mr Chan Chun Sing will be coordinating minister for public services and take on a new portfolio as defence minister. And Mr Ong Ye Kung will take on the role of coordinating minister for social policies on top of being health minister.

Source: CNA

