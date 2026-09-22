RSIS can help reduce risk of miscalculation amid geopolitical tensions: Chan Chun Sing

Beyond the two nations, Singapore must also not take its relationships with the closest neighbours, Malaysia and Indonesia, for granted, he said, adding that these were not relationships that can be managed on "autopilot".

They require the same depth of understanding of history, political culture, and the deep forces shaping their societies – from their economic structures to their demographics, to the relationships between their different states and institutions within their own polities, he said.

During a question-and-answer session, Mr Chan was asked how Singapore should decide where it can remain open to both US and China.

To this, the minister said he was "not a fan of binary thinking" and added that it was not correct to say Singapore does not choose sides.

"We always choose Singapore's side. We start everything from our national interest. It's not something profound that I say today. Every country does it. Every country does that every day. Big countries, small countries - we always have to choose our own sides, which is what is in our best interest," said Mr Chan.

Singapore has always been an open platform for collaboration due to trust, and others do not see the country as "threatening anybody", he said.

"It is whether people trust you to be an honest broker. You can do all that you want, but if you have a vested interest and (you) don't bring value to the table, then nobody is going to trust you," he said, adding this was how Singapore organised itself to project its relevance and value.

"I always say this: if you are not successful, you are not relevant, you have to choose sides. Once you choose sides, you will not be relevant as well.

"If Singapore is not a successful country, nobody will very much listen to us, and we don't have to look very far in history ... But to survive, to thrive, you must be successful, you must be trusted. You must be an open platform that seeks to integrate rather than divide."

TECHNOLOGY AND SECURITY

Technology is also redrawing the boundaries of what is possible in security and warfare, said Mr Chan.

Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and drones are changing the way conflicts are fought and power is projected, he said.

He added that commercial technologies have given smaller states and non-state actors capabilities that once required enormous resources.

"Conflicts today do not begin only when shots are fired; they begin long before – in cyberspace, in the information environment, in the grey zones below the threshold of traditional war," Mr Chan said.

RSIS must help Singapore think through both the opportunities and the risks as a small state, looking at not just what the new technologies can do but also what they mean for how the country operates and makes decisions.

"Where technologies cross borders, RSIS can help develop the common ground and shared expectations of responsible behaviour that reduces the risk of miscalculation.

"Because in the end, this is what it is all about - sound judgement about the capabilities and intentions of others," he said.

Capabilities are easier to see and assess based on information gathered from various sources, but intentions are hard, and this is where RSIS earns its keep, he said.

Poor understanding of the other side and of oneself increases the risk of miscalculation, said Mr Chan, adding that any miscalculation in this part of the world would have "consequences that none of us want to contemplate".