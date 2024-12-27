Changi Airport Group to get new chairman in April

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) will get a new chairman in April 2025 - with Mr Lim Ming Yan to assume the role.

In a press release on Friday (Dec 27), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced board-level changes at CAG, with Mr Lim appointed as deputy chairman from Jan 1.

He will succeed Mr Tan Gee Paw as Chairman of CAG from Apr 1.

Mr Tan joined the CAG board in May 2017 and assumed the position of chairman in October 2020.

He will remain on the board as a director to provide continuity to CAG during this transition period, said MOF.

The ministry said Mr Tan's leadership was pivotal in guiding CAG through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining its focus on strengthening Changi Airport’s position as a global aviation hub.

Under Mr Tan’s guidance and leadership, MOF said CAG made significant progress in its innovation efforts and capabilities, emerging stronger from the pandemic while maintaining financial prudence.

Key investments during his time include the rejuvenation of Terminal 2, which boosted Changi Airport’s capacity to 90 million passengers annually. CAG also invested in technology, such as robotics and automation, to enhance operations and optimise the use of manpower.