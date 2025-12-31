Major stretch of passenger, baggage tunnels linking Changi Airport terminals 2 and 5 completed

PASSENGER TRANSPORT

Changi Airport Group had previously announced that there would be a separate people mover service between T5 and T2 via a 2.5km underground link between the terminals, which began construction in 2024.

A fleet of five trains will carry passengers between T2 and T5, with two operating at each time. Each train can carry up to 96 passengers and their bags, and a one-way journey will take about four minutes.

As for the baggage handling tunnel, Dr Wen said it will be able handle up to 3,000 bags per hour.

For now, a conveyor belt has been installed in the baggage handling tunnel to transport excavated soil from the ongoing construction at T2 to T5 for easier disposal, since T2 is an operating airport environment, said Dr Wen.

Typically, excavated earth has to be transported away using trucks, which could lead to congestion at the airport. The conveyor belt system has eliminated this issue, he added.

T5, built on a plot of land about 20 per cent bigger than Toa Payoh, will have three different parts also connected by a separate line of people movers, while its location could pave the way for air-sea transfers via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

When the first phase of the T5 project is completed in the mid-2030s, it will be able to handle about 50 million passengers annually. Changi Airport’s existing four terminals now have a 90 million passenger capacity.

A new MRT station at T5 will serve as an interchange station connecting the airport to the Thomson-East Coast Line and Cross Island Line. At T5, two more tunnels that will connect to the future MRT station are being built, said Dr Wen.

The new station will be part of the Thomson-East Coast Line extension, which will provide a direct rail link between Changi Airport and the city centre, to areas such as Gardens by the Bay, Maxwell and Orchard.

Changi Airport will be connected to neighbourhoods such as Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Punggol and Clementi via the Cross Island Line.