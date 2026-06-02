Philanthropic trust owner accused of conspiring to cheat and extort 'financial contributions'

SINGAPORE: The owner of a philanthropic trust has been accused of conspiring with another man to trick a victim into believing that he was from the "PAP Public Policy Forum" in order to induce him to make a donation.

Benjie Ng Ser Kwei, 71, was charged in the State Courts on Friday (May 29) with one count of cheating and three counts of extortion.

The man he is alleged to have conspired with, Jovel Lim Yi'an, 39, was handed four corresponding charges on the same day.

According to business records, Ng is the owner of The Golden Tree Foundation, a philanthropic trust, and a director of Yellow Tree Foundation, a company involved in charitable activities related to humanitarian work.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's charity portal, Ng is also honorary secretary of Soon Thian Keing (Tua Konsi), a registered charity.

Charge sheets state that Ng and Lim conspired to cheat in February 2025.

On Feb 10, 2025, the duo attempted to deceive a man into thinking that Ng was from the "PAP Public Policy Forum" to induce the alleged victim into making a donation.

The pair also allegedly conspired in February last year to extort money from three other alleged victims – two men and one woman – by telling them that they would be investigated if they did not make financial contributions. This was said to have put them "in fear of injury" to their reputations.

In one instance, the pair allegedly attempted to extort S$50,000 (US$39,000) from a man at a housing block in Aljunied in March this year.

In another case, they allegedly attempted to extort at least S$10,000 from a woman at a location in Bukit Timah on Mar 5, 2025.

Both Lim and Ng will return to court on Jun 26.

If convicted of extortion, an offender may be jailed for between two and five years with caning.

If convicted of cheating, an offender may be jailed up to 10 years, and/or fined, caned or both.

Ng cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.