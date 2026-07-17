Chemical smell detected across central region in Singapore, NEA says air quality within 'usual' range

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Jul 17) that the air quality across parts of Singapore's central region has been within the "usual" range, in response to feedback about a gas or chemical smell detected the day before.

In a Facebook post, the agency said it received the feedback from around 11pm on Thursday about the smell in areas including Tanjong Rhu, Kallang and Novena.

"We have checked the air quality onsite and have been monitoring the air quality at the nearest monitoring stations. So far, the air quality has been within the usual range," said NEA, adding that it will continue to monitor and investigate the source of the smell.

Netizens have taken to social media platforms such as Reddit to report a smell in areas including Balestier, Jalan Besar and Lavender, with some describing it as gas-like or sulphurous. Users said they first noticed the smell at about 9pm on Thursday, and that it persisted more than 18 hours later.

NEA said it will share updates if there are "developments of public concern", adding that members of the public may provide feedback on such "unusual smells" through the myENV app or OneService app.