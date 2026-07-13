Eligible Singaporean children to receive S$500 in Child LifeSG credits from Jul 14

SINGAPORE: Eligible families will receive S$500 (US$386) in Child LifeSG Credits for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below, with disbursements starting from Tuesday (Jul 14).

Singaporean children born between 2014 and 2025 will receive the credits from Jul 14, 2026.

Those born in 2026 will receive the payout in April 2027, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2026, the payout adds to a similar S$500 top-up disbursed to more than 450,000 children in 2025, as part of continued government support for child-raising expenses.

The credits can be used at physical and online merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR and NETS QR payments. Families can use them to offset household expenses such as groceries, utilities and pharmacy items.

The Child LifeSG Credits will be automatically credited to the Child Development Account (CDA) trustee of eligible children, based on MSF records as at Jun 1, 2026. No application is required.

Trustees can access the credits via the LifeSG application and will be notified by SMS once the credits have been credited to their digital wallet in the app.

To safeguard against scams, MSF said the SMS notifications will only be sent from “gov.sg”.

"The SMS notifications will only contain information on the disbursement status and related terms and conditions. Trustees will not be asked to reply to the SMS or provide personal information," the ministry added.

CDA trustees are advised to ensure that their mobile number in their Singpass profile is up to date to receive notifications.

More information can be found at https://go.gov.sg/clc2026.